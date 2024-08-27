Linda Purl shared the sweetest surprise from her boyfriend, Patrick Duffy, in a new post on her Instagram page.

The Happy Days actress has been hard at work on Mame: The Broadway Musical in Concert. Patrick, 75, sent her a beautiful bouquet of flowers that she put on display in a vase in her backstage dressing room. “From my fella,” she captioned the post with a series of emojis.

“Your flowers are so beautiful you’re lucky to have such a nice fellow Patrick in your life,” one person wrote in a comment.

“You are so real and down to earth! Plus give hope to find love at any age!” another shared.

Linda, 68, has shared clips and photos from her performances at the Florida Theatre, fully showcasing her talent in the show.

Linda and Patrick began dating in 2020 and have been going strong ever since. Recently, they shared an update on their relationship in a joint statement to Closer.

“We are very much in love and looking forward to celebrating our fourth anniversary, later this month in Colorado. Grateful for health, our boys and dear friends,” the June statement read.

Courtesy of Linda Purl/Instagram

And the pair have not been shy about their relationship over the years, revealing that they were enjoying each other’s company to the fullest.

“To look forward to every moment you can be with somebody is a real gift in a relationship,” Patrick told Closer in June 2021. “I am stunned every time that I realize this amazing woman loves me. It’s just like, wow!”

The Dallas actor was married to Carlyn Rosser from 1974 up until her death in 2017, while Linda has been married and divorced four times. They were thrilled to connect with each other on a deeper level and find love again after heartache.

“Life is full of surprises, both good and bad,” she told Closer. “Patrick and I weren’t looking for this. We didn’t expect it or see it coming when our paths crossed. Don’t ever give up.”

They are so in love, that they even decided to start a business together. The duo created a sourdough kit called Duffy’s Dough, after enjoying cooking together in the kitchen.

“When we got together, I can actually remember I arrived late in the afternoon and we had dinner and we cooked dinner in the kitchen. And it was a dance that we had never done together, but the choreography was known to both of us,” Patrick told People in September 2022.

“Linda is a master cook, and I learn every day from the way that she cooks,” he added. “Our lifestyles make us very compatible in almost every conceivable way. In the kitchen, the way we cook, the way we clean, the way we function together as individuals.”

If anything, working together on the business made their relationship even stronger.

“I’m really proud of both of us in the fact that nothing gets in the way of our relationship or our ability to function in the world because we are in fact in love with each other,” he told the outlet.