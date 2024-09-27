Iconic Dallas star Linda Gray, 84, wants to ride back to Southfork Ranch for one last Christmas — this time as a ghost haunting the home she once inhabited as Sue Ellen Ewing on the ‘70s megahit.

And she wants fellow Dallas veteran Patrick Duffy, who played her brother-in-law, Bobby Ewing, to be her poltergeist partner, says an insider. “They’d play phantoms guarding the homestead from a Taylor Swift-type pop princess who takes up residence to shoot a music video for her new holiday song.”

“Linda wants to return to the place where she achieved her greatest TV stardom in a holiday-themed love letter to the famous location,” a source spills. Gray is also executive producing the romantic comedy.

She and Duffy starred together on the primetime soap’s original run on CBS from 1978 to 1991 and in the TNT reboot, which ran from 2012 to 2014, until it was canceled after the death of Larry Hagman.

According to a source, “she wants to leave on a more upbeat note than on the reboot,” which saw Sue Ellen falling off the wagon and Christopher Ewing dying in an explosion.

The cliffhanger ending “left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans and that’s not how Linda wants them to remember her character,” the source says. “While the new movie wouldn’t be a continuation of the Ewing saga, the project could give fans the closure they’ve been demanding.”

The script was penned by former National Enquirer reporter Will Keck, author of the memoir When You Step Upon a Star.