It looks like Lily Tomlin had something to say about costar Jane Fonda‘s recent arrests at D.C. climate change protests! While attending the recent “The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends” event in Los Angeles, the Grace and Frankie star promised to join her friend in the fight against global warming.

“I’m suppose to go sooner, I haven’t been able to go,” the 80-year-old shared with Closer Weekly and other reporters while attending the ceremony on November 21. “Good sense was holding me back or something!” she jokingly added. “I am going, I am going!”

Despite the concerns for getting apprehended by D.C. law enforcement, Lily insisted she is looking forward to standing by Jane’s side. “Yeah, that would be totally right on!” she quipped of getting arrested. “Wouldn’t it?”

As fans know, Jane, 81, has been protesting in D.C. for the past two months in an effort to raise awareness around climate change. Out of the last seven weeks she has attended the rallies, in what she calls “Fire Drill Friday,” the Barbarella actress has been arrested four times.

Lily told Closer and other reporters each time her BFF has been taken into police custody, she’s been called by Jane to get her off the hook. “She has [asked for bail money] every time! 50 bucks!” the 9 to 5 star hilariously explained.

Lily wouldn’t be Jane’s first famous friend to show support on the streets of D.C. On October 18 — just one week after Jane was arrested for the first time on October 11 — the blonde beauty was joined by Grace and Frankie costar Sam Waterston in support of the climate change crisis. On October 25, Jane was then accompanied by Ted Danson.

The passionate activist first announced she would lead strikes around the D.C. every Friday for 14 weeks in an email to The Washington Post. Jane even revealed she moved to the city to protest until filming for Grace and Frankie‘s final season starts back up again.

“I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [television] series and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,” she explained in the email, which was released on October 10. “It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.”

We can't wait to see Lily join Jane in D.C.!