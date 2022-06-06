Twinning! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the first full glimpse of daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor’s face in honor of her first birthday — and their adorable baby girl looks just like her big brother, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor!

In the shot obtained by People, the cute birthday girl wore a pale blue dress featuring ruffled sleeves with a white bow headband. She smiled up at the camera, showing off her deep blue eyes and wavy red hair while sitting in a grassy area during her backyard picnic birthday party at Frogmore Cottage.

The tiny tot’s portrait was shared on Monday, June 6, just two days after her first birthday. The photo was taken over the June 4 weekend while Lilibet was across the pond with mom Meghan, 40, dad Harry, 37, and brother Archie, 3, to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in honor of her 70th year on the throne.

“Harry and Meghan are happy to be in the U.K. and feel honored to be participating in the Platinum Jubilee,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style ahead of the celebration, adding that Queen Elizabeth II was “going out of her way” to make sure her grandson and his family “feel at home and comfortable.”

Despite it being a “busy weekend” for the monarch, she still made arrangements to “spend quality time with the Sussexes,” said the source.

Besides their great-great-grandmother, Archie and Lilibet also got to know their royal family members more. “Harry and Meghan feel it’s important for all the cousins to get together and develop a loving bond,” noted the insider.

The weekend marked Lilibet’s trip to England since her birth in June 2021, and Archie’s first trip back to the U.K. after Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals in 2020. They permanently relinquished their roles as working royals in February 2021 to move toward becoming “financially independent.”

The former Suits actress and redheaded royal now keep their personal lives very private since leaving the palace and moving to Montecito, California, so fans were ecstatic to learn they would be appearing throughout Queen Elizabeth’s four-day event.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honored to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed in May.

Courtesy of Spotify/YouTube

However, the family of four did not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour on June 2. The yearly event has become iconic because the entire royal family, including the Queen, Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton and their three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, all step out onto the balcony to enjoy the ceremony that is performed by regiments of the British Army.

Ahead of the event, the Queen released a statement saying only full-time working royals would be appearing.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, June 2, will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a statement from the palace read.

Things have been tense between Harry, Meghan and the royal family for years. In February 2022, the dad of two’s legal team addressed his safety concerns to the High Court in London on his behalf, explaining that he feared bringing his children overseas since leaving his senior royal role and losing his security detail.

“This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he decides to come back,” Harry’s attorney Shaheed Fatima shared during the February 18 hearing. “It should go without saying that he wants to come back: to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home.”

Harry applied for a judicial review in January 2022 after a Home Office decision ruled that he would be unable to personally fund police protection for his family while visiting the United Kingdom. The High Court has not yet decided whether Harry’s claims can proceed, but it has since ruled that the case will be kept private.