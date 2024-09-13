Life-Changing Reads: Celebrities Reveal the Books That Left a Mark

Life-Changing Reads: Al Roker, Jennifer Garner and More Reveal the Books That Left a Lasting Mark

Many occurrences can change the trajectory of one’s life. For these celebrities, picking up a new read changed the way they thought and perceived the world.

Whether it be a self-help book or a powerful biography written by a figure who overcame trials and tribulations, the words written on each page shaped the course of Hollywood’s finest people including Leah Remini, Al Roker and Serena Williams.

The tennis legend’s most favored book is one that is popular, yet “underrated,” as she would explain.