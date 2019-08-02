Parents will always be parents! When Leslie Mann’s 16-year-old daughter, Iris, shared a picture to Instagram of herself with her older sister, Maude, 21, their mom couldn’t help but comment on the teen’s makeup by saying she needed to change something about her look.

“Under eye concealer too light 💋 mom,” Leslie, 47, wrote, before adding three heart-eyed emoji’s — but by then it was already too late.

“A text would have been nice,” Iris responded and Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco Arquette, agreed with the Love actress. “U look WELL RESTED,” Coco said.

Leslie didn’t respond after her daughter’s last comment but in June 2018, she told Us Weekly that she likes to go to Maude and Iris for makeup tips all the time. “I ask their opinions and they ask mine,” the This Is 40 star said. “Iris doesn’t really care what I have to say, Maude does a little more than Iris, and then I care what both of them have to say. That’s how it works!”

However, when it comes to acting, Maude doesn’t like to listen to her mom at all. “She doesn’t really listen to me,” Leslie previously told Us about her know-it-all daughter. “I try, but she doesn’t listen.”

The Knocked Up star actually likes the fact that her girls are pursuing the same career as her and, since she’s their mom, she knows the best ways to keep them motivated. “It’s a little bit easier for them [because] when I started I was very poor and hungry and now my daughter Maude … has a job as an actress but she’ll complain about things being hard, and I think, ‘It’s not hard,” Leslie admitted to ABC News in 2018. “At least you have food in the refrigerator and nice sheets. You’re fine!’”

Hopefully, the next time Leslie wants to critique her daughter, she’ll send it via text!