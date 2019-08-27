All good things must come to an end. It looks like Leslie Jones won’t be returning to Saturday Night Live during the 45th season premiering in September, Closer Weekly can confirm.

The 51-year-old joined the show in 2014 and immediately became a fan-favorite cast member. But you shouldn’t worry, she’s still be involved in the entertainment industry. It’s possible the comedian will use this time to focus on her Netflix special as well as other upcoming projects.

There’s no doubt Leslie is staying busy these days. She’s starring in movies like I Am Maurice alongside Chris Rock as well as Queenpins with Kristen Bell. It was also recently announced that she will be joining the cast of Coming to America 2, the sequel to the 1988 classic. Her latest film out now, Angry Birds 2, premiered August 14.

Leslie has yet to comment on her SNL departure. Instead, she’s taken to social media to share her excitement about touring. “Been traveling doing my [tour] in different towns!” she tweeted on August 18. “It’s so fire yo! And I’m so excited for the taping in D.C. on September 10 at the Warner Center! We got two shows and I want them packed!! I want this comedy special to be awesome!! So go get your tickets!! SEPT 10th D.C. WARNER CENTER.”

It’s clear Leslie has a lot going on, which is mainly why she chose to leave Saturday Night Live, according to Page Six. “Leslie has chosen to depart as she has several upcoming projects in the works — and she thought it was the right time to go,” the outlet reported. Leslie first joined the SNL cast five years ago, she was a writer. However, her role on the show changed after making a few appearances on “Weekend Update” until she became a regular.

We wish Leslie the best in this new chapter!