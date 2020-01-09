He can do it all. When Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t busy trying to save the planet, he’s doing his best to help people in peril — and that’s what he did recently in the Caribbean.

According to The Sun, the Oscar winner helped spot a man who fell overboard a cruise ship. It all kicked off on December 30, as the actor, his girlfriend Camila Marrone and a bunch of their friends were taking it easy on a boat near St. Barts when they found themselves as part of the emergency efforts.

The A-lister’s boat happened to be the only one in the area when they found and rescued the man — who worked on the cruise ship and was intoxicated when it all went down according to the outlet. Leonardo doing all he can to save someone in distress in open waters should come as no surprise, especially since he did the same thing for Kate Winslet in the 1997 film Titanic — although she couldn’t do the same for him. In fact, his Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood costars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie touched on that famous controversial scene.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

I was “bawling my eyes out when I was a girl” while watching that scene Margot, 29, told MTV News during an interview on July 15. Even Brad, 56, said he was “gonna go back and look” at that point in the film.

“That is the biggest controversy, I think, in modern cinema,” the Bombshell actress continued, as Angelina Jolie‘s ex added, “Could you? Could you have squeezed in there? You could’ve, couldn’t you?”

“No comment, Brad,” Leonardo said, while laughing. “Like I said, I have no comment.” The classic movie really put Leo on the map, as the film took in numerous accolades. However, director James Cameron once revealed that his star didn’t want to say the iconic line, “I’m the king of the world!”

Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

“It was made up on the spot,” the Avatar creator, 65, said during BBC’s Movies That Made Me. “I was in a crane basket, and we were losing the light. I had tried this and we had tried that, tried this line and that line and it was just coming up snake eyes. .. And I said, ‘Alright, I’ve got one for you. Just say, ‘I’m the king of the world,’ and just spread your arms out wide and just be in the moment and just love it and just celebrate it and love it.’ And he goes, ‘What?’”

Well, eventually the Hollywood star said the line, and the rest is history.