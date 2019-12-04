For Leonardo DiCaprio‘s girlfriend, Camila Morrone, age is nothing but a number! In a new interview, the 22-year-old spoke out about dating the 45-year-old hottie and said their 23-year age gap doesn’t bother her at all.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she told The Los Angeles Times. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Camila and Leo were first spotted together in January 2018 when they were in Aspen, Colorado. Nearly two years later, they’re still together and Camila hopes that people would stop judging her relationship with the Titanic star. However, she does understand why her romance with Leo is of particular interest to everyone.

“I probably would be curious about it too,” she admitted.

Camila also hopes to become a very notable actress in Hollywood one day. In fact, she’s already been receiving rave reviews for her most recent performance in Mickey and the Bear. The only thing she finds “frustrating” is when people don’t take her work seriously because of who she is dating in her life.

“I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that. Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating,” Camila explained. “I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

Despite her great performance in Mickey and the Bear, Camila says her career hasn’t changed that much since the movie came out. She still has a long way to go before directors can see her as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

“It’s obviously very flattering — and I wish it was true — but it’s not like since this came out I’m getting scripts and offers,” the brunette beauty revealed. “I’m reading scripts, going in and auditioning for them, getting ‘no’s,’ sometimes getting callbacks, then getting a ‘no.’ Nothing is guaranteed.”

“I’m not expecting to be an overnight success or a star from this film,” she added. “The only thing I would really love from this movie is to put me in a better position when I’m fighting for a role or a big job — to give a director who is thinking about maybe hiring me the confidence to take a risk on me.”

Keep on trying, Camila. You can do it!