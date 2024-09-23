2021

Tony, pictured here in October 2021, was diagnosed with liver cancer in May 2022, and he died on July 27 of that year. His death came one day after Tony’s managers prematurely announced that he had died. “We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read a post on his official Facebook page. “He gave so much to us all and was loved by so many. One fan said it best—’It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony.'”

The post also included a statement from his son, Christopher, who said, “Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero. My wife said something powerful and shows the kind of man he was. She said: ‘Tony was such a kind man. He had such a huge heart and I’ve never heard Tony say a bad or negative thing about anyone.'”