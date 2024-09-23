Your account
tony dow

Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

‘Leave It to Beaver’ Actor Tony Dow’s Life in Photos: Look Back at the Beloved Late Star’s Career

Sep 23, 2024 12:28 pm·
By
Picture

Tony Dow rose to fame as a teen heartthrob when he was cast as Wally Cleaver on the popular television show Leave It to Beaver.

However, the actor — who died on July 27, 2022, at age 77 — had other passions, including art, sculpting, writing and directing. In the 1960s, he even served in the national guard during the Vietnam War.

