Get to Know Former ‘King of Queens’ Star Leah Remini’s Husband, Angelo Pagan

Love birds Leah Remini and her husband, Angelo Pagán, have been married since 2003, but the relationship hasn’t always been easy.

Best known for her work on King of Queens, Leah has been a staple on television and movies since 1989, when she appeared on Who’s the Boss, which led to a spinoff series titled Living Dolls. The actress’ loving husband is also an actor. Beyond making a few guest appearances on Leah’s TV shows, including Kevin Can Wait,Angelo has appeared in movies such as Swordfish and several TV series.

The pair first met at El Floridita, a Cuban restaurant and nightclub, in 1996.

“I saw him across [the room and] I was like, ‘Damn! What time do you get off?” the Mean Jean star told RuPaul on his now-defunct talk show in 2019. “It was like everything wrong. Everything that you shouldn’t do as a girl is ask a guy when he gets off work, hit it real quick and there was a lot of that. It was all bad looks.”

In a 2010 interview for Redbook, Leah described it as “love at first sight.”

The pickup line seemed to work, but the relationship may not have started under the best circumstances, alluding to rumors that Angelo was in a relationship when the two began seeing each other.

Leah appeared on The View in 2015 to promote her memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology.

“I am selfish and self-centered … have physically threatened people … my husband [Angelo Pagán] is a serial cheater,” cohost Joy Behar read at the time.

Despite the alleged affairs, the couple remained together. In 2002, Angelo popped the question at a Los Angeles restaurant and the couple became engaged. They said “I do” in July 2003.

“The bride was a vision of cool elegance in her Les Habitudes ivory gown. Everyone else was pretty much a vision of heat prostration as 125 guests gathered poolside at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas,” People reported in 2003.

“It was outdoors at night and still 110 degrees,” Kevin James, Leah’s often costar, told the outlet at the time. “The best part was toweling off.”

Angelo has three sons from a previous relationship and in June 2004, the couple welcomed their daughter, Sofia.

To learn more about Angelo, scroll through the gallery below!