Since joining Fox Business as a field producer in 2007, Lauren Simonetti has gained national recognition for her work on TV. While fans are used to seeing the newscaster lead broadcasts wearing elegant dresses, she has shared rare bikini photos on her Instagram account.

In 2011, Lauren took her talent in front of the camera when she became a reporter for the network. After more than a decade of experience working on TV, her style and fashion choices continue to wow viewers. The former CNN producer also hosts a podcast called “We’re Momming Today.” She often dishes on balancing her career and motherhood and has other famous guests join her regularly on the show.

Lauren and her husband, Mark Cubrilo, share a beautiful family together. The couple are parents to two older children, Rae and MJ. She announced she had secretly given birth to their third child in March 2021.

“So, I had a baby girl, Celia Monroe, a few weeks ago,” Lauren wrote on her podcast’s website at the time. “I’m going to be going on maternity leave for a little while, but be sure to keep listening each week as I share some of my favorite interviews from the past year!”

On Instagram, the proud mom shared the first photos of her baby girl in the hospital shortly after giving birth. The comments section of the post was full of fans pointing out how gorgeous Lauren looked after welcoming Celia into the world.

While the reporter admitted that life as a mom of three has been an adjustment, Lauren wouldn’t have it any other way.

In April 2023, she got to share a sweet moment with Rae on TV when the little one appeared during an episode of Fox’s Varney & Company with her mom. “Some days are just special,” Lauren reflected in an Instagram caption along with a clip from the episode.

The family of five loves hanging out at the beach, which is evident in all of the oceanfront videos and photos Lauren has shared on social media over the years. In her free time, the mom of three enjoys doing yoga and showing off her yoga poses in photos when she is not spending time by the pool.



“Yoga is my church, boxing ring, therapist … just takes the edge off,” she shared in a June 2019 Instagram caption.

