The mid-’90s may have been about 25 years ago, but Laura Dern proved her sense of (sustainable) style will never go out of date as she rewore a gorgeous black gown — for the third time — at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday, February 9.

After she took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story at the 92nd annual awards show, the 53-year-old beauty hit the red carpet at Hollywood’s hottest after-party in a vintage black Giorgio Armani number “originally custom-made for the actress in 1990,” according to the brand’s Instagram.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The beloved Big Little Lies star first donned the gorgeous ensemble, which perfectly hugs her flawless figure and features sexy cutouts above her chest and a high neckline, to the Sheba Humanitarian Awards Gala in 1995. At the time, Laura attended the prestigious event with then-boyfriend and Jurassic Park costar Jeff Goldblum.

Nearly two decades later, the Golden Globe winner’s gown reemerged from her closet as she stepped out at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty. At the time, Laura — who is the proud mom of son Ellery, 18, and daughter Jaya, 15 — accessorized her look with auburn curls, tasseled-earrings and gold jewelry.

As she posed on the 2020 red carpet in the Armani ensemble with her Oscar in hand, the doting mom was glowing. Laura switched up the classic look as she sported a metallic-pink blazer over her shoulders.

Earlier in the night, Laura arrived at the prestigious event alongside mom Diane Ladd and her two kids. The Academy Award nominee was all smiles as she posed for pics on the red carpet with her beloved family.

Laura even gave a special shout-out to Diane, 84, dad Bruce Dern and her children while accepting her prestigious trophy. As she took the stage during Hollywood’s biggest night, the Little Women actress — who shares Ellery and Jaya with ex-husband Ben Harper — gushed about having such a supportive brood.

DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“I would like to say a special thank you to the gifts of the love stories in my life: my stepchildren, C.J. and Harris, my heart and inspiration, Ellery and Jaya,” she gushed. “And you know, some say: ‘Never meet your heroes.’ But I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

“You got game, I love you,” Laura continued. “Thank you all for this gift, this is the best birthday present ever. I love you, I love my friends. You lift me up every day.”