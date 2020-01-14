So sweet! Laura Dern and mom Diane Ladd looked happier than ever as they attended AARP’s Movies For Grownups Awards on Saturday, January 11. The famous mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they enjoyed their rare red carpet outing in Los Angeles.

The Big Little Lies actress, 52, looked as gorgeous as always as she hit the red carpet in a stunning and sexy black leather dress. Laura sported her signature curly locks as she posed and smiled for pics on the red carpet.

Diane, 84, on the other hand, looked happy and healthy as she joined her daughter for the annual event. The Chesapeake Shores actress — who shares Laura with ex-husband Bruce Dern — looked stunning as she walked the red carpet in a pair of black pants, a cream-colored top and a red cardigan. Diane even accessorized with a heart-patterned scarf!

Following their red carpet arrival, Laura and Diane were two of many Hollywood stars to be honored during AARP’s Movies For Grownups Awards. As the Chinatown star presented her daughter with the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story, Diane couldn’t help but gush over her daughter’s incredible Hollywood success.

“When I was privileged to receive this award, the great surprise was that my presenter was my daughter, Laura Dern,” Diane proudly marveled on stage before the Jurassic Park actress came up to accept her trophy. “And now, the award is hers and I get to present to her. The circles of our lives.”

Diane then shared one of her favorite memories from when her daughter was growing up. “When she was about 6, she was an extra in Martin Scorsese‘s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore with me. And one scene had to be shot 12 times and Laura ate 12 ice cream cones. And Marty said, ‘She’s going to be an actress,'” Diane recalled. “I said, ‘uh oh.'”

“But then at 10 she came to me and said, ‘I want to be an actress,'” the doting mom continued. “And I said, ‘No! Be a leper missionary. Be a doctor, be a lawyer. Nobody cares if you put a pound on your backside. Nobody laughs at you when you chin points and you cry. So no,'” Diane explained. “She said, ‘Ah, mother, you always talk everybody into using their gifts and encourage them. If I wanted to play the piano, would you tape my arms behind my back and not let me play till I was 18. Let me do it. And by the time I’m 18, I’ll be bored.'”

As Laura accepted the award, she echoed her mom’s sweet sentiment as she praised Diane for being her most incredible role model. “You know, it’s a privilege to have moments to honor your parents, she’s taught me everything I understand, not only about acting and about being honest and fearless, but also about being a worker,” the Little Women actress sweetly said. “And so what an honor to be raised by someone who loves to learn, loves to grow and loves this profession and loves movies, like no one I’ve ever met in my life. I grew to love movies thanks to her.”

