Big Little Lies star Laura Dern is an expert at captivating audiences in any role she plays. The Academy Award winner first stepped into the spotlight in the mid-’80s with roles in Mask and Blue Velvet. As she rose the ranks in Hollywood, Laura met and married musician Ben Harper. The former couple divorced in 2013. Keep scrolling to learn more about her ex-husband.

Who Is Laura Dern’s Ex-Husband Ben Harper?

The Jurassic Park actress met Ben at one of his concerts in 2000, according to People. He had been married once before to his ex-wife, Joanna, from 1996 to 2001. The Grammy winner became a dad to son Charles in 1997 and daughter Harris in 2000 during his first marriage. Laura was engaged to Billy Bob Thornton in 1999 but the pair broke it off shortly before she met her future husband.

Ben grew up in California and began playing music as soon as he could talk. The multitalented singer released his first album, Welcome to the Cruel World, in 1994 under Virgin Records. Ben dropped fourteen more successful albums in the years that followed and has had his music played on several popular television shows like Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill and House.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

He and Laura were married at their Los Angeles home in 2005 and stepped out for several red carpet events over the course of their marriage. In addition to his music career, Ben co-owns the skateboarding brand Roller Horror. His Instagram is full of skateboarding videos, trying out new tricks and taking his talents all over the world.

Did Laura and Ben Have Children Together?

During their eight-year marriage, Laura and Ben welcomed two children together. Their son, Ellery, was born in 2001. He began a modeling career as a teenager, walking in a Calvin Klein fashion show in 2018. His younger sister, Jaya, was born in 2004. Like her mom, Jaya is a talented actress, making her debut in the February 2021 film Teenage Emotions.

In 2015, Ben married his third wife, actress and activist Jaclyn Matfus. Their son, Besso, was born in 2017.

Since her split from her ex-husband, the Marriage Story star has shared insight about what it’s like being a single mom in Hollywood.

“The more I learn about my mistakes as a mother, the deeper I enjoy how fully I love my children,” Laura said during a May 2019 interview with InStyle. “Because I can let them know I really screw up sometimes. I hide from blame in a lot of areas in my life, but I’m trying not to do that as a mom. This is the first time in my life that I am being ambitious because I am a single parent.”