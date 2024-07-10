Larry King’s widow, Shawn King, was virtually unrecognizable when she stepped out in L.A. on June 26. “She had cuts and bruises on her face,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Closer of the singer and actress, 64, who hadn’t been photographed in public in three and a half years. “She looked very tired, and it seemed like she was stressed out. It was as if she’d aged 10 years.”

Shawn — who appeared to be moving out of a house — wore a large straw hat to shield herself from the California heat, jeans and a striped gray shirt. She’s kept an extremely low-profile since her late husband’s death from sepsis on January 23, 2021, at the age of 87. She’s the mother of their two sons, Chance, 25, and Cannon, 24. Since Larry’s death, Shawn has been embroiled in messy legal battles after vowing to fight for a share of Larry’s $144 million estate, which was originally ordered to be divided equally amongst his five surviving children.

Shawn and Larry each filed for divorce in 2010, but later reconciled. The couple split in 2019 when Larry filed for divorce but were still married at the time of Larry’s passing. Shawn maintains that she and Larry had reconciled before his passing, saying, “Larry and I, you know, we never finalized our divorce. In my heart, I didn’t think it was really going to happen, and it never did. We were partners in every sense of the way, in business, and in, well, first in our family and then in business. But we’re a close family. You know, family is the most important thing, and God.”