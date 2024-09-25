Lara Spencer’s got a great taste for finding the perfect decor for her home! The Good Morning America host shared a new photo inside her Connecticut house and fans were blown away by how stunning it is.

In a picture shared in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 24, Lara, 55, gave a glimpse of her life at home with her husband, Rick McVey. Rick, 65, sat on the couch with the couple’s pups, kicking his feet up on the cozy seat.

“The real dog whisperer,” Lara captioned the photo of her spouse, whom she has been married to since 2018. The dogs looked like they were super cozy while sitting with Rick on the huge couch, which is clad with white and black decorative pillows.

Some of the unique abstract artwork on the walls could be seen in the background in white frames, as well as large windows around the room and gray curtains, to match the gray hue of the sofa.

A wooden coffee table sits at the center of the room on top of a blueish-gray area rug. It appears the pair enjoy reading the local papers, as some magazines could be seen sprawled out on the table in front of them.

Lara knows a thing or two about decorating, since she hosted Flea Market Flip on HGTV and Antiques Roadshow. The broadcaster also participated in A Very Brady Renovation, helping to create a replica of the iconic Brady home.

“It is a dream project,” she told House Beautiful in September 2019. “I grew up watching The Brady Bunch and I love all of that vintage design, so when they asked me to be a part of it, and specifically to be in charge of creating the vibe in the rooms with all the vintage accessories, I just thought it was a perfect fit.”

“We were so specific and so detailed that I would get really excited about things that might not normally thrill an antique lover or flea market hunter,” she added of the project. “But when you’re trying to recreate an iconic home, like The Brady Bunch house, finding those tiny details was like finding the Holy Grail.”

Things around Lara’s own house have been quite a bit different lately, as she dropped her kids off at college last month. The TV presenter shares son Duff and daughter Katharine with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2015.

“College drop off complete for these two- now a senior and a sophomore!! Love you guys,” Lara captioned an August post of her kids when they were younger on Instagram.

She then followed up with another post after the emotional college drop off.

“It was hard to say goodbye to my baby at college drop off, then stressful to have flight canceled with no other flights available for the night…. BUT if we moms have to be stranded-there’s no place we would rather do it. :). Thanks Nashville for always delivering,” she wrote alongside some photos with some pals.