Lara Spencer’s Best Fashion Looks: Her Most Stunning Outfits From ‘GMA’ to Red Carpets

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has incredible taste! The talk show personality wears chic outfits on the ABC series and you can always count on her to leave a lasting impression on red carpets.

Lara joined GMA as a correspondent in 1999 before leaving to host The Insider from 2004 to 2011. GMA was always where her heart was, and she returned to the series in 2011 as a lifestyle reporter. Eventually, she became a full-time cohost in 2014 and fans have loved watching her greet them on the series each morning.

The New York native is always dressed in colorful outfits for her appearances on GMA. From rocking bright yellow to animal print, Lara has stepped outside the box when it comes to her wardrobe during broadcasts. She’s had fun wearing floral dresses in the spring and has proven to be the queen of mixing and matching styles and patterns.

In January 2023, she underwent foot surgery to repair a torn plantar plate and ligament, forcing her to wear a boot on her foot and ride around the GMA set on a scooter. Still, Lara was able to put her passion for fashion on full display while wearing the boot.

During one of her first episodes back after the surgery, the Flea Market Flip host wore a figure-hugging leather dress as she scooted around behind the scenes. A few days later, Lara wore a pair of leather pants and a navy-blue blouse during another broadcast.

Once Lara had her boot removed, she was back up and walking, strutting her stuff around the hallways at the GMA studio in Times Square. In late February 2023, she posted a video showing off her runway walk in an all-white outfit. She held a pair of high heels in her hand and opted for fluffy white slippers during the playful clip backstage.

Months before her foot surgery, Lara attended the CMA Awards in Nashville in a see-through neon green dress that was bedazzled with gems. Her sparkly ensemble was one of the highlights of the red carpet as the bright hue of the fabric twinkled under all of the lights. Backstage, Lara posed with Old Dominion and Lainey Wilson and later reflected on the magical night.

“Sometimes it takes a day to process how special nights like these are,” she captioned a November 2022 Instagram post. “I like that slow roll where you suddenly go, ‘Damn that was great.’”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Lara’s best fashion looks over the years.