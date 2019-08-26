She stepped up. Good Morning America coanchor Lara Spencer apologized during the Monday, August 26, live broadcast for seemingly making fun of Prince George for taking ballet classes a few days prior. Lara, 50, first admitted she “screwed up,” then said, “The comment I made about dance was stupid and insensitive and I am deeply sorry. I spoke with several members of the dance community over the last few days. I have listened. I have learned about the bravery that it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance.”

Lara also sat down with three dancers — Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels — in a special segment. She added that she hopes to “turn a negative into a teachable moment.” The apology and the interview came after the cohost faced a firestorm of criticism for earlier comments she made.

On the Thursday, August 22, episode of the morning show, Lara explained what the 6-year-old royal’s schooling will include during a Pop News segment. “The future King of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things,” she said as she laughed. “Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts. I mean, he might! He might end up … Between the religious studies and the computer programming, I just want to go back to the Play-Doh!”

Celebrities like Rosie O’Donnell and World of Dance judge Derek Hough criticized the host for her comments. “For a brief moment, it brought up old unpleasant memories of being mocked and laughed at for being a boy who danced,” Derek wrote in an Instagram post. “Fortunately that feeling dissipated quickly in knowing that the climate of dance, especially for young men in this generation is thriving more than ever, celebrated and appreciated.”

Rosie, 57, said in a Twitter video, “C’mon, Lara Spencer. Please! I mean, Baryshnikov? Every Tony Award winner? It’s ridiculous. It’s like bullying on national TV. Boys who take ballet are cool and they’ll entertain you. C’mon!”

Lara previously apologized in an Instagram post on Friday, August 23. “My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday,” she wrote on a photo of mountains and a field. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain — and love every minute of it.”