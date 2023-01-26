Salem’s Lot actor Lance Kerwin died at age 62, his daughter Savannah Kerwin announced in a January 25, 2023, Facebook post. The ‘70s TV icon left behind a tremendous net worth and legacy after making his acting debut as a teen. Keep scrolling for more details on the late star’s fortune and career.

What Was Lance Kerwin’s Net Worth?

Lance had an estimated net worth between $1 million and $14 million at the time of his death, according to multiple reports. His acting career began with a little nudge from his father, who was an acting coach, and his mother, who was a talent agent. The California native landed his first few acting roles in the early ‘70s in Emergency!, The Healers, Shazam! and The Greatest Gift.

Lance portrayed young John Curtis in The Loneliest Runner, a 1976 made-for-TV movie written and directed by Michael Landon. In 1977, he starred as James Hunter in James at 15 and its continuation series James at 16. In the years that followed, the opportunity to star in Salem’s Lot presented itself in 1979 and changed Lance’s life.

“One of the reasons they liked me for the role was that when I came in, I had ideas,” the entertainer recalled during an October 2019 interview. “I didn’t really have to audition, but I would come in and meet with them. And we’d talk about the character and talk about the film. And I had, you know, opinions.”

He continued acting throughout the ‘80s, picking up roles in Trapper John, MD, Murder, She Wrote, The Mysterious Stranger, Side Show and more. While Lance snagged a couple of acting roles in the ‘90s, he took a step back from the entertainment world and began serving the U-Turn for Christ ministry in California and Hawaii.

What Happened to Lance Kerwin?

In June 2021, documentary producer Chris Cooling started a fundraiser to help get the Little House on the Prairie alum back on his feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic as he hoped to make his return to Hollywood.

“Lance is ready to make a return to acting, has an agent and the potential for TV and film work, but funds are needed to cover immediate needs and stabilize his family’s current situation,” a statement on the fundraiser website said.

Lance’s final acting credit came in 2022’s historical drama The Wind & the Reckoning, per IMDb. One year later, Savannah announced her father’s death on social media, sharing a family photo and a touching caption.

“I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning,” she wrote. “We appreciate all the kind words, memories and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about afterlife ceremonies. He loved each and every one of you.”

The Outbreak actor was also a dad to kids Fox, Terah, Kailani and Justus. No immediate cause of death was revealed.