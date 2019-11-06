Although there’s a lot Lady Gaga admires about her A Star is Born costar Bradley Cooper, she couldn’t help but gush over his doting parenting chops. In a recent interview with Elle for the magazine’s December issue, the “Born This Way” singer gave fans a glimpse inside her good pal’s life as the best dad ever to his 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

“He’s a beautiful father,” the 33-year-old beauty said of Bradley, 44, in an article published on Wednesday, November 6.

Lady Gaga also addressed speculation that the two were an item after rumors intensified following their emotional performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars this past February. Although the two were very convincing in their roles of love interests, Lady Gaga insisted that she and Bradley — who shares Lea with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk — were strictly acting.

“We made a love story,” she explained. “For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on.”

The “Poker Face” songstress then explained that she knew exactly how the performance would go even before they ever took the stage. “We worked hard on it, we worked for days,” she said. “We mapped the whole thing out — it was orchestrated as a performance. … In truth, when we talked about it, we went, ‘Well, I guess we did a good job!'”

At the time A Star is Born was released into theaters in October 2018, fans were convinced that Lady Gaga and Bradley’s connection wasn’t just for the film. Although both parties insisted there was nothing romantic going on between them, the friendship still drove a wedge between the actor and the mother of his child. This past June, Bradley and Irina, also 33, called it quits after four years of dating.

Following their split, a source close to the former couple explained why Bradley’s connection with Gaga “had a major impact” on the end of their love story. “Even though there was nothing romantic between Bradley and Gaga, the noise was difficult for Irina to deal with,” the insider shared with Us Weekly.

Even though Bradley and Irina are no longer together, a second source told the outlet that the former pair are working together to be the best coparents. “They both want to keep it civil for [Lea’s] sake,” the insider shared. “They’ll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent. When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there.” We have no doubt Bradley and Irina will be the best coparents to adorable Lea!