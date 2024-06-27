Kyra Sedgwick: 5 Things Most Fans Don’t Know About Her

Kyra Sedgwick might be a household name to most, but she still likes to keep a few things out of the spotlight. The Edge of Seventeen star exclusively shares with Closer five things most people don’t know about her.

Kyra Sedgwick Always Wanted to Be an Actress

“I somehow always knew — even when I was incredibly young — that this was it for me,” says Kyra, 58, who most recently starred in the off-Broadway production All of Me. “I really wanted to do this acting thing, and I wasn’t going to stop until I was able to do it.”

Kyra Sedgwick Has Fallen in Love With Directing

“It feels so much better than acting,” says Kyra, who has helmed episodes of TV’s Grace and Frankie and Ray Donovan and made her feature directing debut with 2022’s Space Oddity. “I’m much less vulnerable. And I feel like I know what I’m doing more. I have so much confidence.”

Kyra Sedgwick Is Making a Movie With Husband Kevin Bacon

“It’s a rom-com — it’s far from coming out, so don’t go looking for it yet,” says Kyra of Connescence, her first film with husband Kevin Bacon since 2004’s films Cavedweller and The Woodsman.

Raymond Hall / Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick Doesn’t Have Famous Friends

“No, Kevin and I don’t have a Rolodex of famous people,” says Kyra with a laugh. “Most of my friends I’ve had since I was a teenager.”