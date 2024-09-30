Kristy McNichol, who rose to fame playing teenage tomboy Letitia “Buddy” Lawrence in the popular 1970s TV drama Family, won two Emmy Awards for her time on the series but retired from acting in 2001.

Though she lives a quiet life following her time in the spotlight, the former child star kept herself busy after Family. She landed roles in the 1980 film Little Darlings, Neil Simon’s Only When I Laugh (for which she earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress) and the TV sitcom Empty Nest.