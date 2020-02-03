Heartbreaking. Mia St. John, the former wife of late actor Kristoff St. John, paid tribute to her ex-husband on the first anniversary of his death. One year after the Young & the Restless star died in February 2019, Mia took to Instagram to honor his legacy.

“I’ve died twice in my life already,” the 52-year-old professional boxer wrote on February 2. “The day my son passed and the day #superbowlsunday last year when his father passed. 2020 will be my rebirth. For them and all the others that continue to suffer.

Instagram/MiaStJohn

Mia added the hashtags, “mental illness, “addiction,” “depression,” “anxiety,” “ptsd” and “awareness” at the end of her caption.

Fans of the IBA and IFBA lightweight boxing champion — who was married to Kristoff from 1991 to 1995, and shares daughter Paris St. John, 28, and late son Julian St. John, with the beloved Emmy Award winner — shared her grief as they flooded Mia’s comments section with supportive messages.

“I think about him everyday. I miss him on the Y&R. I hope you and your family are doing OK,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “When my sister died the pastor told me, ‘There is no death, just crossing over to a higher plane of life everlasting.’ Your angels are always with you.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “You are a strong force of love who manifests peace. This too shall pass.”

Getty Images

Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock

News of Kristoff’s untimely death first rocked the soap opera fanbase when news reported he was found dead at the age of 52 at his home in California’s San Fernando Valley on February 3, 2019.

At the time of his unexpected death, a spokesperson for the LAPD issued the following statement: “Kristoff St. John passed away yesterday at 2:05 p.m. It’s a coroner’s case so we’re not investigating,” the statement read. “He was found in the 2300 block of Morea Way. That’s all the information I have at the moment.”

Despite being longtime divorced, Mia has nothing but love for her late husband. On what would’ve been Kristoff’s first birthday since his death this past July 2019, the former World Boxing Council champion took to Instagram to honor his special day.

“Happy birthday to the funniest, most talented man I ever knew, my ex husband, father to our two beautiful children and most of all, my friend @kristoffstjohn,” she gushed alongside a collage of pics of the Charlie & Co. alum. “Till we meet again.”