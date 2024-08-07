Kristin Davis Posts Sultry Photo in Bed After Removing Fillers

Kristin Davis has been busy at work on season 3 of And Just Like That, but shared a glamorous photo while in bed.

“Ready for a nap already already,” Kristin, 59, captioned the Tuesday, August 6, snapshot. She rocked a smokey eye look and tousled waves in her hair. The black straps from her top could be seen in the selfie as well.

Fans were blown away by the gorgeous picture, flooding the comments section with sweet messages.

“It’s amazing the way your essence and beauty is maintained over time. You are a living icon,” one person wrote underneath the photo. Another wrote, “You look beautiful!!!”

Courtesy of Kristin Davis/Instagram

The post came more than a year after Kristin opened up about having her facial fillers dissolved.

“I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad. I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly,” the Emmy nominee said in a June 2023 interview with The Telegraph. “And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

“No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time,” she added. “But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually. The thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people.”

Kristin went on to explain the difficulties in watching old Sex and the City episodes and reminiscing about what she looked like when she was younger.

“It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times,” the Melrose Place alum told the outlet. “It’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that. The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted.”

Kristin stars as Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the Sex and the City spinoff on Max. She also portrayed the character in two films.

“I never thought we’d do another show,” she confessed during a TODAY.com interview in June 2023. “I thought we’d do another movie, [but] I had a feeling we weren’t done. But I had come to a point where I was like, ‘Maybe I’m the only one who has that feeling. Maybe I should just let it go.’ So, I was thinking those thoughts and then, all of a sudden, they call up and [said], “We have a new show idea.” I was like, ‘Well, this is crazy.’”

Fans are looking forward to seeing what’s to come on And Just Like That. Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, teased the upcoming season during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna in May, saying that it has a “soufflé quality.”

“It just feels really lovely,” she said of filming the next season. “So there will be layers and complexities and complications as there always are — especially in Carrie’s life.”

It was also revealed that Rosie O’Donnell would be joining the cast in season 3.

“She didn’t hesitate in saying yes,” an insider told Closer in May of the comedian joining the show. “She’s a big fan of the show and its support of the LGBTQ community.”