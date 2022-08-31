She’s wickedly amazing! Kristin Chenoweth has been in the spotlight since the 1990s for her work in film, television and on Broadway, earning worldwide acclaim for originating the role of Glinda in the musical Wicked. The Oklahoma native branched out to landing successful roles in the shows The West Wing and Pushing Daises, followed by multiple comedy films, such as Deck the Halls and You Again. When Kristin takes a break from her busy showbiz career, she puts on her best bikini or swimsuit to hang out in the sun.

“Sing it loud for all to hear … summertime is here!” she captioned an Instagram post in June 2022, which featured her wearing a rainbow one-piece and holding a microphone. “Happy #firstfridayofsummer!!”

Being the theatrical star she is, the blonde beauty is known for her award-winning smile and expressive facial expressions. However, Kristin has previously opened up about managing the skin condition, rosacea, which causes the skin to blush or flush with visible blood vessels on the face, according to Mayo Clinic. The redness is brought on by dilated blood vessels and increased blood flow and can sometimes last for weeks or months.

“When I turned 25, something really weird happened, a skin problem,” she explained to Self magazine in May 2017. “I couldn’t afford to go to a dermatologist at that time [because] I was Off-Broadway. I was trying everything over the counter, all the wrong things, like Cortaid on your face.”

As a result of the condition, Kristin recalled how much of a “nightmare” it was for her to appear in “TV gigs” on screen and up close.

“I’ve had wonderful professionals help me with my skin, but at the core of it, you still want to be naturally [beautiful]. Who doesn’t?” the Tony Award winner said. “Truth is, if you feel good on the inside, there is a glow about you that people can’t explain.”

When it comes to her skincare routine, Kristin opened up in a separate interview to PopSugar in November 2011.

“I have really dry skin, so I have to moisturize it a lot,” she said at the time. “And also, the minute I’m done with work, I remove my makeup. A lot of people think they got it all off, but you really have to clean your skin.”

