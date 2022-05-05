Veronica Mars star Kristen Bell has showcased her versatile acting skills in television series and films of all genres throughout her career. On top of her impressive roles in Hollywood, she is a mom to two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, whom she shares with her husband, Dax Shepard. After long days on set and taking care of her mommy duties, one way Kristen likes to unwind is with self-care.

“My beauty routine is meditative at night,” the Frozen actress told Elle in March 2016. “When my kids go to bed, and I wash my face, and prep for bedtime and put my moisturizer on, it feels like I’m loving myself a little bit. It’s something I do that’s just for me, and it makes me feel great.”

Over the years, Kristen has shown off her gorgeous makeup-free looks on Instagram along with all of her glamorous red carpet moments. The blonde beauty also shared an important part of her skincare routine that she swears by.

“Well, the most practical beauty ritual which gets me the best results is wearing sunscreen,” she revealed. “I think that’s why I’ve been able to maintain a youthful appearance. I love the sun, but it is not my friend, so applying sunscreen every morning is probably the most practical part of my beauty routine.”

In 2020, the Golden Globe nominee partnered with the CBD brand Lord Jones to create her own skincare collection called Happy Dance. The line includes a facial moisturizer, bath bombs, eye creams and more. Kristen shared in an August 2021 interview with Refinery29 that her mission with Happy Dance was to create products that would “improve people’s lives.”

“I wanted to make sure that anyone who was super busy or felt like they only slept three hours last night didn’t have to feel that way; that we would be there for you and that you could rely on us to help you get through it,” she said. “I wanted it [to] also be really simple. Developing this in the pandemic made me realize how important simplicity is and ease of use because everything really slowed down.”

Keep scrolling to see Kristen’s beautiful makeup-free photos.