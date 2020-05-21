No sweat! Kristen Bell‘s youngest daughter, Delta, may be giving her mom a run for her money when it comes to potty training, but the actress doesn’t seem stressed. “Currently, my youngest is 5 and a half, still in diapers,” the 39-year-old beauty revealed on the Wednesday, May 20, episode of “Momsplaining With Kristen Bell.”

However, she’s not considering it a negative thing because “every kid is so different,” Kristen added, recalling how potty training with Lincoln, 7, went much smoother.

“My oldest daughter, at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room and [she] never wore another diaper beyond that,” the proud mom explained. “We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband and I, like, ‘Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It’s so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet.’” If only!

Although Kristen and husband Dax Shepard— who tied the knot in 2013 — are extremely private when it comes to their kids, they’ve been giving fans rare glimpses inside their lives as parents in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to keep Lincoln and Delta occupied, the Academy Award winner and the “Armchair Expert” host, 45, have been enjoying their “free time” with creative activities.

“We’re doing just art projects around the house. We have neon glow paint and we’ve been painting the rocks outside so they glow … and just doing silly stuff,” Kristen shared with ET in early April. “Just reconnecting with each other — I think that’s the most valuable lesson.”

However, the World Needs More Purple People author noted homeschooling isn’t going as efficiently as she’d hoped — especially with Delta.

“To be honest, I threw in the towel,” Kristen hilariously joked during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in mid-May. The Frozen alum insisted it all started going downhill after she “attempted to give [Delta] some math problems” at the beginning of lockdown.

“I handed them to her and she answered the first and second one,” Kristen detailed. “And then she got real sassy and in the answer grid of the rest of the questions, she just wrote ‘No.’ What’s four plus four? ‘No.’ What’s 10 minus one? ‘No.’ Three minus two? ‘No.’”

At least Lincoln and Delta are always guaranteed to make Kristen laugh!