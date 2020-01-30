Even though kids say the darndest things, we would have never guessed what Kristen Bell‘s daughter told her when one of their family members was sadly close to death.

“Their grandfather was dying — and he’s already passed, but while he was dying, my little girl was in the back and said, ‘So when papa dies … are we gonna come to Oregon with you?'” the mom of two to daughters — Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5 — recalled on the Wednesday, January episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“And I was like, ‘Yeah, you’ll come.’ And she was like, ‘OK. Do I need to bring my shovel? Because I have a garden set.’ And I said, ‘Why would you pack your shovel, honey?'” Kristen, 39, continued. “She goes, ‘Well, I want to help bury him. Where do we do it? The side of the house? Or … ‘ Like, so practical and wanted to help.”

Although the little girl’s response may have freaked out a lot of parents, Kristen says she was a little bit impressed by her daughter.

“I had to explain to her that we, you know, we don’t bury him on the side of the house because it’s not legal,” the Frozen star said. “But she genuinely wanted to, like, bury her grandfather and I thought there’s something oddly beautiful about that. She’s a younger member of the family contributing to an older member’s peaceful passing on.”

“Some people could say she’s a sociopath, but I’m not going down that route,” she joked.

Kristen shares both of her kids with her husband, Dax Shepard, and she credits him for giving their girls a “practical sense about the world.” In fact, when one of their kids asked if they were going to die at a very young age, the parents of two kept it real.

“We just said, ‘Yes, you’re gonna die,’ and she went, ‘Ugh.’ And then we said, ‘We really don’t know what happens when you die. You may just become flowers,'” Kristen recalled. “And she went, ‘OK.’ And we were, like, so relieved because we did make a commitment never to lie to them.”

That’s how you keep it real!