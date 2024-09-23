Kristen Bell’s no stranger to making honest confessions about her life at home with husband Dax Shepard. The Veronica Mars alum admitted that she often butts heads with her spouse.

“I married my polar opposite,” Kristen, 44, told E! News in an interview published on Monday, September 23. “We are the antithesis of each other. We argue about absolutely everything, but there is a foundational trust that we’ve built that keeps us together and is quite stimulated by one another’s opinions.”

The Frozen actress and the “Armchair Expert” podcast host have been married since 2013. They share two children together, daughters Lincoln and Delta. Currently, Kristen is gearing up for the release of her latest project, Nobody Wants This, in which an agnostic woman, played by her, falls in love with a rabbi, played by Adam Brody. The premiere is set for September 26 on Netflix.

“I can definitely relate to being attracted to someone who is maybe on paper seemingly wrong for you,” she reflected on the TV series and her own marriage.

While the admission about her marriage seemed rather shocking, Kristen said that being married to someone who is her opposite has some benefits.

“Being with someone who you are unlike or you don’t have a ton of similarities with, it forces you to grow,” she said.

But Kristen’s comments about her marriage may have been slightly overshadowed by the fact that she dropped a bombshell revelation about her family vacation last week. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 19, Kristen said that she and Dax, 49, let their kids roam free at an amusement park in Denmark for seven hours while on a trip abroad.

“The hotel opens up into the theme park, and so we just were kinda like, ‘Are we gonna [try] like free-range parenting and roll the die here?'” she said. “We let them wake up, they woke up at like six every morning, they scanned their bracelets to go outside — didn’t see them for seven hours. Just running around Copenhagen.”

Kristen admitted that she and Dax enjoyed being kid free during the trip. “It was heaven,” the Good Place actress shared. “We had coffee, we played spades, and then around three we’d be like, ‘Anybody see them?,’ and then they’d run up and need a Band-Aid or whatever.”

“They’re both alive,” she said of how Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9, fared during the adventure. “They all returned home.”

Kristen explained that they often travel to new places with their kids to teach them about different areas of the world with firsthand experience.

“We try to travel with the kids every summer, somewhere where we just say, ‘We’re gonna pick a place on the globe, and we’re not gonna know the language, we’re not gonna know what the smells are, we’re not gonna know what the food is like — we’re just gonna see how other people live and and we’re gonna observe,'” the mom of two explained. “It’s kind of a great way to burst their bubble.”