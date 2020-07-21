Kirstie Alley is one of Hollywood’s most well-known stars, so it’s no surprise she has a net worth of about $40 million dollars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the iconic actress and comedian has earned a hefty fortune thanks to the last few decades in TV and movie showbiz.

Ever since she was young, Kirstie aspired to be an actress. After attending Kansas State University, she packed her bags and left her small-town home for Los Angeles in 1979. Three years after making the move, Kirstie landed the role of Lieutenant Saavik in the 1982 movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

The comedian continued to act throughout the early ’80s, appearing in One More Chance in 1983, 1984’s Runaway, A Bunny’s Tale in 1985 and many more. In 1987, Kirstie got her first taste of international superstardom when she was cast in the hit TV series Cheers.

Aside from becoming a staple throughout the sitcom’s 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993, Kirstie was rewarded for her work on Cheers. She won an Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award in 1991, as well as a second Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1994.

The It Takes Two actress kept up her Hollywood career as she acted in Veronica’s Closet from 1997 to 2000. She also appeared in countless movies throughout the ’90s, including For Richer or Poorer, Toothless, Village of the Damned and Nevada.

Kirstie’s enviable net worth is also thanks to her gigs on Dancing With the Stars. In 2011, she competed in season 12 with her partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Although the duo came in second place during the dancing competition, Kirstie returned the following year in 2012. Her and Maksim were the seventh couple eliminated during season 15.

Throughout 2013 and 2014, the actress starred in her self-titled sitcom, Kirstie. That led to a gig in 2015’s Accidental Love, followed by a role in the second season of Scream Queens in 2016.

Kirstie’s film and TV resume is quite impressive, but her skills go far beyond acting. In 2005, she published her first book titled How to Lose Your Ass and Regain Your Life. Years later in 2012, she wrote a memoir about her life called The Art of Men.

While it seems Kirstie couldn’t get any more accomplished in her professional life, the only thing that’s missing is a partner to spend her time with. The Look Who’s Talking Too star was previously married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977 and second husband Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997.

Although Kirstie has her hands full as the mom of her two adult kids, William Stevenson and Lillie Stevenson, she wouldn’t mind finding love with a new man. “He has to be really smart, so when he’s funny, his humor is emitting from intelligence, not corniness,” she once told Closer Weekly. “And he has to have endless energy because if I was with someone who was too lazy, low-key or laid-back, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m bored out of my mind!’”

Kirstie won’t settle until she finds someone as successful as she is!