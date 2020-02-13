Let’s make this happen! It has been 30 years since Kirstie Alley and John Travolta shared a set on the original Look Who’s Talking, but the actress is more than ready to do another installment in the franchise.

The 69-year-old made an appearance on The Talk on Wednesday, February 12, and was asked by cohost Sheryl Underwood if she has been in contact with the Grease actor, 65, about another sequel to the classic film. “John and I, we both really want to do it, because we think it’s funny that we’re the grandparents,” Kirstie explained.

“Our kids will be ugly so that we’ll still be the stars, but the grandkids can be really cute,” she joked, before adding, “But we don’t know what’s happening. We heard a rumor they were doing it, but I don’t know if it’s with us or without us. So, if you want to write cards and letters? Does anyone do that anymore?” Kirstie isn’t the only one who has opened up about making another movie, John has also been all about returning to the Look Who’s Talking world.

Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock

“It’s been 30 years, but it was this morning that I even learned it’s been 30 years. I didn’t know that,” the father-of-three costar told Us Week while at the premiere of his film The Fanatic at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on August 22, 2019. “I would do anything with Kirstie. So let’s see what happens.” It is no surprise to see the bond that these two share, as they have touched on it in the past. In fact, the Cheers alum once revealed that she got quite close to her longtime pal.

“I think I kissed Travolta. I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him,” Kirstie revealed while appearing on the reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother UK back in 2018. “If I hadn’t been married I would’ve gone and married him and I would’ve been in an airplane because he has his own plane.”

Snap/Shutterstock

It certainly seems like this is one bond that will never break, so we hope to see Kirstie and John come together to work again!