In order to fulfill her dream of living on a farm, Kirstie Alley revealed she’s looking for love! The beloved Cheers alum took to Twitter to let fans know she was in the market for a man to spend the rest of her life with.

“I’m possibly doing this backwards. I either need to find a husband or a really handsome roommate so that I am not afraid out on the farm,” the 69-year-old beauty tweeted on Thursday, July 16. “But then again, that could be a grave error and I could end up on Dateline or 20/20. Life [has] gotten so complicated.”

Kirstie first revealed she was opening her heart to falling in love when she dished she was “searching for that small rural ‘farm'” to move to. “Oh, remember: I live with 13 lemurs, three cats, two dogs, one horse, three birds and one turtle … soooooooooo a friendly farm is my only hope.”

The Look Who’s Talking actress — who was married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977 and Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997 — said because she watches “too much Dateline and 20/20,” she’s a little nervous about moving to a rural farm all by herself. Which, of course, is why she’s looking for a new man to join her!

Globe Photos/mediapunch/Shutterstock

“It’s difficult finding a new home base,” she wrote in another tweet. “Weirdly, just when I find the perfect little farm, I realize I know no one within hundreds of miles. I’m friendly, but can’t say I’m good at making new friends.”

Considering it’s been over two decades since her second marriage ended, Kirstie is definitely ready to put herself out there. The doting mom of two, who shares son William Stevenson, 27, and daughter Lillie Stevenson, 26, with the Baywatch actor, revealed the qualities she’s looking for in a man.

“He has to be really smart, so when he’s funny, his humor is emitting from intelligence, not corniness,” she exclusively shared with Closer Weekly. “And he has to have endless energy because if I was with someone who was too lazy, low-key or laid-back … I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m bored out of my mind!’”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Kirstie also wants a partner who is “really stable with women and stay with their children,” she added. “I want a guy who’s sane … not someone who’s hopping around with different women and trying to act like he’s 20.”

While she’s definitely not against finding her Mr. Right, Kirstie noted he’ll come around when the timing is right. “It will happen when I really want it to happen,” she gushed to Closer. “If I want something, I will go get it.”