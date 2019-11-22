An important milestone. Now that it has been 40 years since Kirstie Alley got sober, she is celebrating with a beautiful gift to herself: lovely bouquets of flowers.

“For u [sic] who don’t know much about me, I used to be a coke head,” the 68-year-old wrote on Twitter recently. “I quit drugs in 1979 and vowed to spend the same [money] weekly on flowers that I’d spent on drugs. I buy and arrange my own flowers as a gift to MYSELF. I buy them in the grocery store.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

People were loving the sweet post, as they responded with nothing but positive words. “Good for you. I did not know that about you. So glad that you were able to pull through — that is so powerful!” one fan wrote. Another added, “Most people will never appreciate the raw courage it takes to fight and win that battle. This explains your success: once you beat drugs, you’re left with a very real sense that you can meet almost any challenge.”

The Cheers alum has always been quite open about some of her personal issues, including her struggles to keep her weight at a healthy number. “I’m sick of it and I know that other people are sick of it, too,” the actress exclusively told Closer Weekly back in 2015. “I like to catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror and say, ‘Wow, you still look cool.’ That wasn’t happening. I really didn’t look cool or sexy or anything — I thought I just looked fat.” However, the star worked hard and got on track.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“I’m much more disciplined [than I used to be],” Kirstie told People in 2017 after losing 50 pounds. While we know there are people who still support Kirstie, we know that she will also have Look Who’s Talking costar John Travolta in her corner.

“I still love him. If I hadn’t been married I would’ve gone and married him and I would’ve been in an airplane because he has his own plane,” Kirstie confessed while on the reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother UK.

We’re happy to see Kirstie is doing much better these days!