When Anne Buydens‘ 101st birthday came around on April 23, her famous family knew they had to celebrate. To abide by the social distancing measures amid coronavirus, Kirk Douglas‘ widow was surprised with a drive-thru procession.

The beloved philanthropist’s grandson Cameron Douglas showed off the heartwarming celebration via Instagram Stories on Thursday afternoon. The 41-year-old recorded himself approaching grandma Anne’s fun festivities while in his car with 2-year-old daughter, Lua.

Instagram/CameronDouglas

“Here we are, coming to Anne’s 101st birthday,” Cameron said in a clip. “First birthday without Pappy. Now we’re going to stay with it as we go through this amazing procession.”

“We’ve been in line for about 20 or 30 minutes,” the It Runs in the Family actor continued. “I’d wait 20 or 30 hours to say happy birthday to Anne.”

After being patient, it was finally Cameron’s turn to wish his grandma a happy birthday. “Here we go!” he gushed. The actor pulled into the driveway and was greeted by several people wearing masks who were also there to mark Anne’s 101st trip around the sun.

“Hello, hello, hello! We got some flowers for Anne,” he sweetly said while handing a bouquet out the window as someone stepped forward to grab them. The birthday girl — who was married to the late Spartacus actor from 1954 until his death in February 2020 — was all smiles as she sat in a wheelchair tree next to her dog.

Instagram/CameronDouglas

Anne’s beloved family members who couldn’t make it to the procession, including stepson Michael Douglas, his wife Catherine-Zeta Jones and their 17-year-old daughter, Carys Douglas, all shared sweet tributes in honor of the big day.

“Happy birthday, Anne Douglas! The best stepmother a stepson could hope for!” the Basic Instinct star, 75, wrote via Instagram, while Catherine, 50, echoed, “Happy Birthday to my extraordinary step-mother-in-law. Our Queen, our Oma. You personify everything that is good in a woman. I admire you and love you so very much. 101 years young today.”

As for Cayrs, the brunette beauty shared a gorgeous black and white throwback photo of Anne and Kirk in the pool. “Happy 101st birthday to my wonderful Oma!! Your beauty, intellect and grace [are] my inspiration,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

It certainly seems like Anne — and even the Paths of Glory actor — sure knows the secret to living a long, healthy life. Although Kirk unfortunately died earlier this year, he made it to the incredible age of 103. Prior to his death, the icon opened up about his enviable marriage with Anne and credited her for being the reason for his happiness.

“I was lucky enough to find my soulmate 63 years ago,” he exclusively shared with Closer Weekly at the time of his 100th birthday in December 2016. “I believe our wonderful marriage and our nightly ‘golden hour’ chats have helped me survive all things.”

We hope Anne had the best birthday!