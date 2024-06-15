King Charles III made his most significant public appearance since his cancer diagnosis to attend the 2024 Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15, joining ​wife Queen Camilla, son Prince William and daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton for the annual event.

The monarch, 75, announced in February that he had been diagnosed with cancer following a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate. After a period of treatment and recuperation, the king returned to public-facing duties in April.

Kate, 42, was a last-minute addition, revealing on Friday, June 14, that she had been “making good progress” amid her cancer treatments. However, the princess cautioned that while she hoped “to join a few public engagements over the summer,” she was “not out of the woods yet.”

Photos showed how much the entire senior royal family members enjoyed being back in each other’s company for the first time at a public event in 2024.