Kevin Costner's Son Hayes Reflects on Horizon Role

Kevin Costner was thrilled to cast his son Hayes in his newest film, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1. The youngster thoroughly enjoyed his time learning the ropes from his famous father on the set of the Western.

“He trapped me,” Hayes, 15, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, June 24, at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “I got to spend the whole day with him every day and just see him work … I had such a blast.”

“I just thought it was really cool and it was an amazing experience,” he added. “I was just really proud of my dad. He’s been working so long. I could just only think about my dad in that moment.”

Kevin, 69, shares Hayes with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, along with kids Cayden and Grace. He is also a dad to kids Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam from previous relationships. Annie, 40, Joe, 36, Cayden, 17, and Grace, 14, joined their father and Hayes on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere.

His kids also supported him at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where he debuted Horizon and received an 11-minute standing ovation after the film. The Oscar winner was visibly emotional, with tears welling in his eyes during the event.

“I got emotional and my children were there,” he said of the experience. “I had five of my children, two of my boys were in tuxes and my three little girls were there all dressed up and they were watching too. And they got a little startled by it, my son had not ever seen me be that emotional.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Last week, Kevin opened up about giving his son a role in the movie despite not having any prior acting experience.

“He’s a beautiful boy, and he’s quiet,” the Dances With Wolves director said while appearing on Today on June 17. “And I have not shoved my children into the business. I realize there are so many young actors out there that would just kill to be in this movie. And I don’t want to take those parts away from them just cause I can place my own children in.”

“But, in a sense, it was a smaller part,” he added. “I selfishly wanted him with me for the week, two weeks, he was with me. And we would drive to the set every day and he would whisper. He didn’t have a lot of experience, but he’s really beautiful in the movie.”

Hayes wasn’t Kevin’s only kid who appeared in Horizon. He revealed that his other son took part in the film as well.

“My oldest son was in a scene in Chapter 2, and, a small part again,” the Yellowstone actor told Fox News Digital in an interview on Monday, adding, “They’re all supportive of each other.”

“I just try to find ways to trap them,” the dad of seven joked.

All in all, Kevin is so proud of Hayes for stepping out of their comfort zone and taking part in the film franchise.

“That he did it, that he was good in it, that he listened, that he was worried, that he cared … I’m just so happy that he has that now the rest of his life,” Kevin gushed. “I haven’t pushed my children into this, and this might be his only dabble in it, but he’s memorable. And for me to have him, I’ll never forget it.”