Kevin Costner Says His Kids Are 'Like Shooting Stars'

Kevin Costner has faith in all seven of his kids and anything they hope to accomplish in their lives. The Yellowstone actor joked that he is an “Uber driver” on the side, as he often chauffeurs around his three youngest children, Cayden, Hayes and Grace, to their extracurricular activities.

“They’re like shooting stars,” he told People in an interview published on Tuesday, June 18. “My life is driving up and down the freeway just trying to get the children where they think they need to be … but that’s part of the job.”

The comment came just after Kevin, 69, opened up about casting Hayes, 15, as Nathaniel Kittredge in the first part of his Horizon franchise.

“He’s a beautiful boy, and he’s quiet,” the proud dad said during an appearance on Today on Monday, June 17. “And I have not shoved my children into the business. I realize there are so many young actors out there that would just kill to be in this movie. And I don’t want to take those parts away from them just cause I can place my own children in.”

Hayes spent two weeks on set filming his role in the Western movie, which also stars Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington.

“But, in a sense, it was a smaller part,” Kevin added. “I selfishly wanted him with me for the week, two weeks, he was with me. And we would drive to the set every day and he would whisper. He didn’t have a lot of experience, but he’s really beautiful in the movie.”

This marks the first acting role for Hayes, who made his father extremely proud on set.

“[Hayes] had never acted before and I don’t automatically give parts to my children because I know how coveted this is,” Kevin told Metro.co.uk on May 23.

“There’s young people that would do anything to have a part in a movie, and I want those kids to emerge,” he added. “My children, if they’re not interested in the business, I’m not going to automatically give them something because I know there’s other people that this is a dream for.”

The Dances With Wolves director shares Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14, with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. He is also a father of kids Annie, 40, Lily, 37, Joe, 36, and Liam, 26, from previous relationships.

“I’m also a father and it was a part that wasn’t that long – and I wanted him to be close to me,” Kevin explained. “I was away from home, I needed my family close to me, and it was a way for me to trap him. I thought he was just beautiful in the movie.”

While he has remained dedicated to his work throughout his career, the Oscar winner also assured fans that his family comes first.

“They know that I have this chosen work, but honestly, I’m really clear about where my responsibility absolutely lies at the end of the day,” he said of his family being his “anchor.”