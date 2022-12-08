Real Housewife of Atlanta (and busy mom) Kenya Moore’s secret to a healthful dinner? A freezer full of Home Run Inn pizzas. And just in time for the holidays, Home Run Inn’s classic and new heart-shaped pizzas are now shipping nationwide. Visit hristore.homeruninnpizza.com/collections to buy now.

For The Love of Pizza

Home Run Inn rounds out the bases for busy moms like Kenya. “They hit every mark — all-natural, ready on the fly, and Brooklyn never says no to her favorite pizza!”

“Spending time with Brooklyn to cook, play and connect is everything to me.”

Spread Holiday Joy To Pizza Lovers

Home Run Inn is a proud, family-owned business—one with deep roots in the city of Chicago. In 1923, the original Home Run Inn location opened as a small tavern on Chicago’s South Side. Founded by Mary and Vincent Grittani, the tavern received its name one fateful day when a baseball from the neighborhood park smashed through one of the tavern’s windows, a home run for some young slugger on the sandlot. In 1947, after that baseball made history, Mary and her son-in-law, Nick Perrino, crafted the iconic Chicago pizza recipe known today.

Now available in 50 states. Pick one up on your next grocery run or visit hristore.homeruninnpizza.com/collections.

Home Run Inn’s classic and new heart-shaped pizzas, now shipping nationwide. Visit hristore.homeruninnpizza.com/collections to buy now.