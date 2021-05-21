Broadway uber-producer Ken Laub is bidding bonjour to his stunning French-inspired townhouse to the sweet tune of $19.5 million, Closer has learned exclusively.

Known as the most photographed townhouse in New York City, the Upper East Side Neo-Georgian mansion at 163 East 64th Street is magnificently luxurious spanning 8,000 square feet and boasting a whopping 15 ultra-chic rooms, soaring ceiling heights and original and pristine architectural details from top to bottom.

Built in 1872, the home’s jaw-dropping features include 5 bedroom suites, 8 fireplaces, 5 full baths and 3 powder rooms, cedar closets, a one-of-a-kind atrium fabricated by Lalique, a fairy-tale first floor garden and an English pine library. Adding even more luxe, there’s a windowed basement with a temperature-controlled wine room, a gym, and state-of-the-art audio-visual systems perfect for any A-list recording star. And for ultra-convenience, a private elevator services all levels, including the European-designed rooftop garden.

Laub, a commercial real estate titan, completed $40 billion in transactions throughout his career, while secretly moonlighting as music composer and lyricist. He plans to downsize and focus on creative projects, including his musical compositions. The stage guru has produced nine Broadway plays, performed at Carnegie Hall, written over 175 songs and has counted choreographer and dancer Bob Fosse and Liza Minnelli among his legendary friends.

Laub’s raked limestone and red clay brick chateau in the city also comes with over $3 million worth of rare imported chandeliers and original 19th century Robert Adam marble fireplace mantles worth a fortune.

The listing brokers are Jessica Campbell and Jaime Richichi of Nest Seekers.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Ken’s stunning home.

Evan Joseph/Nest Seekers

Evan Joseph/Nest Seekers

Evan Joseph/Nest Seekers

Evan Joseph/Nest Seekers

Evan Joseph/Nest Seekers