Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is desperately hoping to make peace with Mayim Bialik following their turbulent year on the long-running game show, but she’s having none of it and feels he stabbed her in the back, sources exclusively tell Closer.

The drama began after the Blossom alum, 48, and the former computer programmer, 50, were announced as cohosts in 2021, following the death of Alex Trebek. They continued rotating the position into 2022 and 2023.

However, in December 2023, Mayim shared a statement on her Instagram account announcing she would not return to cohost Jeopardy! in the new year, explaining, “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!.”

Now, an insider explains that Ken wants to “put the pettiness” between the former cohosts “behind them.”

“Ken’s softened his opinion of Mayim Bialik now that his persistence to nail the Jeopardy! job has paid off and wants to be friends,” says the insider. “He thinks he was the best candidate then and still thinks so but doesn’t like knowing he was a bit of a jerk, and he’d like to make it up to Mayim. He wants to be the nice guy.”

Mayim seemed a bit miffed, however, when she wasn’t set to return as Jeopardy! host, noting in her 2023 statement, “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.”

According to Closer‘s insider, Mayim “hasn’t forgiven and she certainly hasn’t forgotten,” and, “She’s not buying the act and wants nothing more than for Ken to scram and to be left alone. She wanted to be the host so badly — the solo host, that is — but Ken got it, and she was forced off the show. She’s over it now.”

Since Ken became the permanent sole host of Jeopardy! starting with the show’s 40th season, he’s been criticized for his interactions with contestants — and it seems as though Mayim is getting the last laugh.

Adds the source, “In the meantime, she’s enjoying all the gaffes Ken’s making, which proves he’s not such a know-it-all after all.”

Last year, a separate source told Closer that Ken may have gotten too big for his britches, saying the former contestant-turned-host “is throwing his weight around and acting like he owns the place these days. He’s even demanding a fatter paycheck.”

However, “They’re not just going to throw money at him. Ken still has a lot to prove, although he may not think so,” the source added. “The pressure is squarely on his shoulders now to deliver ratings and live up to all the hype he’s created for himself.”

Mayim’s abrupt departure from the show came as a shock to its longtime fans; however, the network decided to move forward with only one. “Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!,” a spokesperson for the show previously said in a statement. “We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!.”