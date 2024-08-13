Ken Jennings is feeling the burn big time after Colin Jost was chosen ahead of him to host a new Jeopardy! spinoff — but sources exclusively tell Closer Ken is being warned to keep himself in check and focus on his day job or risk getting the boot altogether.

On July 31, the Saturday Night Live star, 42, was announced as the host of Prime Video’s Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which goes into production this month. According to producers, the spinoff will bring a “brand-new twist” to the iconic quiz show’s “‘answer-and-question’ format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture.”

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Ken has hosted the original iteration of the game show since January 2021 after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek at age 80.

“It’s open knowledge in Jeopardy! circles that Ken feels slighted by this,” says a source of the record-breaking Jeopardy! winner. “And to be fair, he does have a right to feel insecure because it’s a clear indication that the bosses want to broaden their options and add some much-needed pizazz to the franchise.”

Adds the insider, “At the end of the day Ken’s the undisputed GOAT as far as being the top contestant, and it goes a long way that he was a firm favorite with Alex Trebek.”

However, it appears that network bosses are taking their TV competition into consideration when it comes to making their show shine.

“There’s only so much room for sentiment when it comes to cold, hard ratings numbers, and with Ryan Seacrest‘s arrival at Wheel of Fortune, plus Drew Carey and Steve Harvey still killing it [on The Price Is Right and Family Feud, respectively], there’s a lot of pressure and scrutiny on Ken right now,” the source says.

Ken’s on-air gaffes haven’t helped him any, either. Since Ken became the permanent sole host of Jeopardy! starting with the show’s 40th season, he’s been criticized for his interactions with contestants.

“Now if Colin comes in and knocks it out the park — which he’s highly likely to do — this could spell the writing on the wall,” the source says. “Ken knows it, and of course he’s petrified.”

Last year, a separate source told Closer that Ken may have gotten too big for his britches, saying the former contestant-turned-host “is throwing his weight around and acting like he owns the place these days. He’s even demanding a fatter paycheck.”

However, “They’re not just going to throw money at him. Ken still has a lot to prove, although he may not think so,” the source added. “The pressure is squarely on his shoulders now to deliver ratings and live up to all the hype he’s created for himself.”

Prior to finding fame on Jeopardy!, Ken was working as a software engineer. He made his first appearance on the long-running game show on June 2, 2004. Audiences tuned in each week to see the Washington native utilize his trivia knowledge and defeat each challenger. On November 30, 2004, the fan favorite lost his 75th game to Nancy Zerg. Ken walked away with a total of $2,520,700.