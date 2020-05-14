Work it, girl! Kelly Ripa revealed her three kids aren’t impressed by the colorful array of caftans she’s been wearing “all the time” in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host joked her children refer to her as Audra Lindley‘s character of Helen Roper on Three’s Company.

“This is something I’ve known for quite a long time,” Kelly, 49, explained while showing off her floral frock during the hit morning show on Tuesday, May 12. “All of my kids, all of my nieces and nephews, my really good friends, [they] all call me ‘Ms. Roper’ because I wear caftans all the time.”

The beloved TV host, who shares kids Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17, with husband Mark Consuelos, told cohost Ryan Seacrest she’s made caftans a staple in her quarantine wardrobe. “If you don’t want to wear clothes, but you don’t want to commit to pajamas, you can wear a caftan,” she marveled. “I wear them at night, I wear them at home.”

Although Kelly’s effortless look dates back to the 1960s, there’s no doubt she still pulls it off. “Don’t adjust your dials, I am wearing a caftan,” she quipped. “I think Mark bought this for me, I want to say, 10 or 12 years ago, I think for my birthday? I don’t really recall the occasion.”

The All My Children alum — who tied the knot with Mark, also 49, in 1996 — said she started incorporating caftans into her quarantine fashion as soon as she began hosting Live! from home in mid-March.

“I’m wearing it because you and I started something about eight weeks ago and we’re not being given proper credit,” she said to Ryan, 45. “We started broadcasting this show and we didn’t know what to wear, remember, because we don’t have our clothes?”

The American Idol alum hilariously replied, “You deserve credit for this trend because I remember the first weeks of quarantine, you were captaining it every day. So let’s give you credit on your own show.”

During a previous episode of her talk show, Kelly explained she was “running out of things to wear” to host Live! because all of her items were in a closet at ABC Studios. “I’m now in my daughter’s clothes,” she hilariously shared during an episode in mid-April. “It’s gone there.”

Kelly said she’s even relying on Lola to perfect her ‘do. “My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe,” the Hope and Faith actress revealed. “She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie … and my daughter did my hair!”

No wonder Kelly looks amazing in quarantine!