As Ryan Seacrest considers a permanent move back home to Los Angeles, Kelly Ripa can’t imagine cohosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan without him. In fact, the actress will be “upset” if Ryan quits the show and leaves New York City, a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“She loves Ryan and doesn’t want to replace him,” the insider reveals on Monday, June 8. Since the American Idol host, 45, has been virtually hosting the ABC talk show from his home in California amid the coronavirus pandemic, he’s been thinking of saying goodbye to his place in NYC and living full-time in L.A. again.

“Obviously cohosting from NYC and Los Angeles is doable … they do it now,” the source explains. “But that’s not how Live! works.” The insider says having Kelly, 49, and Ryan host from opposite sides of the country is “not really an option” once quarantine ends.

“Ryan and Kelly’s chemistry works when they’re side by side. ABC wants two hosts in one room,” the insider says, adding, “but never say never.”

According to a previous source, the On Air With Ryan Seacrest star would “like to move back to Los Angeles permanently” because he “misses the lifestyle.” While Ryan “has nothing against New York,” he “feels that he was healthier” prior to moving to NYC in March 2017.

The source also pointed out how the Emmy winner “admitted he’s been exhausted” since he’s been hosting multiples gigs from his home in lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.

In mid-May, Ryan had fans worried for his health when appeared a little off during the American Idol finale on May 17. When he skipped Live! the following day, Ryan’s rep gave an update on how he was doing.

“Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home,” his spokesperson told People at the time. “He has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest.”

It’s no surprise the All My Children alum would be heartbroken if Ryan left Live! to live in L.A. While chatting with People this past February, Kelly gushed over her friendship with the iconic TV and radio personality.

“We have a telepathy. We don’t need to communicate with words, we definitely share each other’s thought processes,” she marveled at the time, adding how Ryan will do just about anything for her. “I can ask him to go inside my house — he has a house key of course — and go bring my retainer out of the medicine cabinet and bring it to the remote.”

It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned for any word from Ryan and Kelly!