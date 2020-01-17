What a stroll down memory lane! Kelly Ripa loves embarrassing her kids, and she couldn’t help herself recently, as she shared quite the throwback video of her youngest child, Joaquin.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, January 17, to post a cure video of her little one. “#fbf 2004 the past predicts the future?Joaquin’s favorite song was the theme to ¡MUCHA LUCHA! He wanted to be a luchador. Let’s all go into the weekend like this!” the TV personality wrote alongside the cute clip of Joaquin excitedly dancing up a storm.

People were all about the video, as they took to the comments section to respond. “This makes me heart hurt,” one person said. Another added, “This is pure joy!!! Can’t stop watching.” Even Kelly’s longtime pal Anderson Cooper chimed in with, “Best thing ever.”

Kelly shares Joaquin, now 16, with her husband, Mark Consuelos. The famous couple also have two more kids — Michael, 22, and Lola, 18. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost has always been quite open about her family life, especially when she and her love dropped off their only daughter off at college.

“We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are],'” the All My Children alum said during an episode of her popular ABC daytime talk show. “The younger two are really close in age. Like, I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one. I just assumed that, you know, I was just gaining weight from nursing. I was that one person who was gaining weight from nursing. So they really are very, very close and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye.”

However, Kelly also knows just how important it is to take advantage of every moment in your child’s life. “In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you,” the blonde beauty confessed to Us Weekly.

We just know that Kelly and Mark give their children all the love in the world!