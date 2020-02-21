Live! host Kelly Ripa went down memory lane when she shared a throwback photo of her family on vacation in Hawaii on Thursday, February 20.

The former actress penned the caption, “#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy 🌴🐚🍍🌺🐬🐋💕.” In the super cute snap that Kelly, 49, probably took, you can see Mark Consuelos holding their daughter, Lola Consuelos, while the couple’s oldest son, Michael Consuelos, stood next to them.

“OMG!!!” Mark, 48, adorably commented with six black heart emojis. Jessica Capshaw added, “A baby holding his baaaaabies!!!” The Talk cohost Carrie Ann Inaba also liked the photo and shared four yellow heart emojis.

Now that Michael, 22, has moved out of his parents’ house to Brooklyn and Lola, 18, is a freshman at New York University, Kelly and Mark are getting ready to become empty nesters. However, it’ll only be official after their 16-year-old son, Joaquin, leaves home.

In an effort to combat empty nest syndrome, Kelly told People she has come up with a really great plan. “We’re going to be totally naked,” the All My Children star joked about her and Mark. “At all times. We are going to change the locks. People are like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna miss the kids.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know, I wanna experiment with it. See how that goes.’”

Who knows? After the pair’s children have left the nest, Kelly and Mark’s relationship might become even stronger.

“We encourage each other,” the TV personality gushed. “I hate when people say this — because it sounds so dumb — but we are best friends and we love each other and we like each other and we’ve got these beautiful, amazing kids and we feel very fortunate to have found, in this great big world with all these people, we’re just two kids. He’s from Italy, I’m from south Jersey, what are the chances we would find each other?”

The two lovebirds have a great love story that’s still being written!