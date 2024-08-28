Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are back at it again with their steamy photos, proving that they are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood once again.

The All My Children alums posed for a photo in their swimsuits on Tuesday, August 27, dropping jaws with their fit looks. Kelly, 53, wrapped herself in a towel, with the straps of her green swimsuit poking out from underneath. The Emmy winner’s hair was wet, and she accessorized the look with layered gold necklaces. She smiled as she held the camera up, pointing toward Mark, also 53.

The Riverdale actor went shirtless for the outing, with his abs on full display. His lower half was wrapped in a towel. “Sunset with sexy,” Kelly captioned the post, which was shared in her Instagram Stories.

In a picture shared in Mark’s Instagram Stories from the same day, Kelly sat on the edge of a boat dock wrapped in a towel as she looked out at the gorgeous sunset. A boat could be seen in the water in the distance. In another picture, they stood with their backs facing the camera in front of the sunset after going for a swim.

Fans of the pair know by now that they love sharing pictures that get everyone talking, like their Christmas card photo from last year in which Kelly opted not to wear any pants!

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

The couple are due to return to Live With Kelly and Mark with new episodes on Tuesday, September 3. They’ve been on a hiatus for the summer, not airing live episodes in the show’s usual time slot.

Some of the celebrity guests slated to appear in season 37 of Live include Vanna White, Taraji P. Henson, David Muir, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Colin Farrell, Eva Mendes, Demi Moore, Laverne Cox, Derek Hough, Edie Falco and Elizabeth Olsen.

The week after the premiere also promises some great segments.

“You won’t want to miss ‘Live’s Turn Back Time Week,’ from September 9-13, when they’ll feature savvy ways for viewers to look and feel their best at any age to explore the pros and cons of cosmetic surgery, supplements for healthy aging, diet tips and tricks, how to improve your memory and more,” a press release stated ahead of the new season premiere.

In the meantime, Kelly and Mark are clearly enjoying their vacation. Kelly, who shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Mark, recently posted another bikini photo with her hubby in honor of their 28th wedding anniversary on May 1.

“Squeezing 28 years into 10 pics is not possible, but you get the idea. Happy anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos ♥️ So grateful to you for all the dreams come true,” she captioned the post, in which she donned a strapless swimsuit on a beach, while Mark went shirtless.

Mark also shared his own sweet anniversary tribute to Kelly over on his page, writing, “Forever thankful you decided to go on this crazy, beautiful ride with me. Happy 28th anniversary. Love you @kellyripa.”