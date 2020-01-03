Lookin’ good! Kelly Ripa proved she’s always been a style icon as she shared an epic throwback photo from New Year’s Eve in 2000. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host had her crimped hair on full display in a pic with husband Mark Consuelos, son Michael and a group of friends.

“#tbt 2000 at the Randolph’s. We were told the world was ending, so naturally, I crimped my hair,” Kelly, 49, hilariously captioned the Instagram post on Thursday, January 2. In the 20-year-old snapshot, the beloved TV personality can be seen holding the couple’s then-baby son as the group sported celebratory accessories.

Kelly’s fans couldn’t help but flood her comments section with messages regarding her once trendy hair-do. “You are so darn cute! I love it when you post throwbacks!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “You gotta bring back that hair!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Everything about this is perfection!!! Those giant camcorders too!!!”

While fans gushed over Kelly’s exceptional style, Mark, 48, pointed out his hilarious choice of fashion. “I was obviously prepared for battle … with the cropped hair and scuba sweater I was wearing …,” the Riverdale actor quipped.

Considering Kelly and Mark — who share eldest son Michael, 22, as well daughter Lola, 18, and son Joaquin, 16 — jetted off on a family vacation to celebrate Christmas, we bet the couple isn’t too happy the holidays are over. The All My Children alum even revealed how they’re coping as empty nesters since Michel and Lola are full-time college students.

“In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you,” Kelly sweetly shared with Us Weekly in early December.

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Mark echoed his wife’s sentiments as he explained why the holidays are extra special now that his children are growing up. “As the kids are getting older … we know that these holidays are going to be almost coming up on the last we can all kind of dictate where they spend their holidays and [will] have to share that with their new families.” Aww!