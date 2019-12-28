Enjoy trips down memory lane? Kelly Ripa sure does, as she recently shared an adorable throwback featuring her three kids.

“#fbf 2012. Three chickens, one nest,” the 49-year-old wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 27, alongside a sweet photo of her little ones way back when. The trio sits on a swing, all bundled up in what looks like a ski resort. Take a look at the full snap below!

People were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Thank you for sharing your family with us, Kelly!” one fan said. Another added, “Nice tradition. Nothing like lots of snow for Christmas!!! Enjoy your family.”

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost shares her three children — sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, and daughter Lola, 18 — with her longtime husband, Mark Consuelos. The pair tied the knot in 1996.

Kelly has always been open about her family — and has never had any problem gushing about her kids. However, it is the love that the siblings have for one another that the TV personality noticed when she sent her only daughter off to college. “We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are],” Kelly said during an episode of her popular ABC daytime talk show.

“The younger two are really close in age. Like, I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one,” she continued. “I just assumed that, you know, I was just gaining weight from nursing. I was that one person who was gaining weight from nursing. So they really are very, very close and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye.”

The family has been making sure to spend plenty of time together, as the happy bunch all recently reunited now that the kids are on break from school. They were even able to get the most stunning Christmas photo!

It is always great to be reminded of just how much love there is in Kelly and Mark’s family — we can’t wait to see more!