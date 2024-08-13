Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have publicly opened up about their sex lives on more than one occasion, but her latest confession left some people in shock.

During a clip from a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Kelly, 53, told the audience that a study had been conducted that said, “For more pleasurable sex, you should eat first.” The All My Children alum then joked, “Apparently I’ve been doing it wrong all these years.”

Kelly went on to explain that she is totally against eating before doing the deed.

“Now you know, I have a very strict no eating thing before,” she said as Mark, 53, sat beside her at the news desk. “He knows if we go out to dinner, and I order more than a sensible salad, he’s all bummed out. He gets bummed. He’s like, ‘Are you sure you want the burger?’ I’m like, ‘I’m absolutely positive.’”

Mark playfully quipped, “Dessert?!” Kelly admitted that Mark “gets very sad” about her rule.

“They say that soft caresses don’t feel as satisfying if you’re hungry,” Kelly read off of her paper. “There’s a gut hormone that drives food motivation and increases [in] food intake was intrinsically linked to levels of pleasure. And so, it’s better to eat before you are intimate.”

Still, the results of the study did not change her mind on the matter, as she declared that she is still “sticking with [her] salad.”

During a January 2023 episode of Live, Mark confessed that he and Kelly have been walked in on during sex by their daughter, Lola Consuelos.

“She’s so excited to be living with us again because it’s her last semester in college,” Mark said during the episode. “She’s not going to go back to her apartment, she’s staying with us. And you know what she does now? The door’s closed in our bedroom, no knock, she just walks in and says, ‘Hey girls!'”

Mark revealed he had to have a candid talk with Lola about knocking before entering a room in the house. “I said, ‘Lola, I don’t want you to take this the wrong way, I’m very excited that you are home. We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You’re so funny and you’re just fantastic — but you gotta knock.’”

“Because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem,” Kelly chimed in, to which Mark replied, “Well, be warned Lola Consuelos. Cause this week’s freaky week, isn’t it? Yeah, this is January 30. We’re going to get freaky this week!”

In addition to Lola, 23, Kelly and Mark share kids Michael and Joaquin Consuelos. All of their kiddos have since moved out of the house to attend college or focus on their careers. Currently, Lola lives in London, but she was on hand to celebrate her mom’s recent achievement — being named a Disney Legend at the Disney Legends Ceremony on Sunday, August 11.

Her former Live cohost Ryan Seacrest presented her with the award at the D23 event in Anaheim, California.

“Thank you so much, and Ryan, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m just so glad that you finally found something else to host,” Kelly joked in her acceptance speech. “This feels surreal for me, and I wanna thank Bob Iger for this truly magical experience.”